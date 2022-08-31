Kelp is one of the more difficult resources to find in Tribes of Midgard. You won’t be able to find it along the traditional pathways while you’re exploring, and it requires a specific tool for you to bring with you if you plan to find it. You will need to go through several steps to find it, but it can be worth completing multiple recipes in the game. This guide covers how to get Kelp in Tribes of Midgard.

Where to find Kelp in Tribes of Midgard

You want to make sure you create a Fishing Rod back at your village. You can do this by speaking with Eyrún the Tinker, so long as you have two branches and one flint in your inventory to make the basic one. As you level up Eyrún the Tinker, she will have higher quality versions that require different resources, similar to the Axe and Pickaxe upgrades you typically purchase. Once you have that, you will need to make your way to the Ash Beaches close to your village, find the Shipyard, and craft a boat. The boat is a hefty item to craft, but you will need it to adventure into the sea, where you can find Kelp.

Once your boat is ready, you can place it down and jump onto it. Similar to traditional fishing in Tribes of Midgard, you will need to find one of the Mysterious Ripples at sea. These will have a similar appearance to them. You must park your boat, interact with the Mysterious Ripple, and then wait to reel in the prize. There’s a good chance you will receive Kelp when you do this, which is an important resource to seek out in Tribes of Midgard.