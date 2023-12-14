How To Get Kleavor In Pokemon Indigo Disk DLC: Wild Spawn & Black Augurite Location

Kleavor makes a valiant return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC. Players will have the chance to catch this duel type Pokemon once again.

Kleavor was first introduced in Pokemon Legend of Arceus. It was an awesome Pokemon then and is just as cool now that it’s here and I’m excited to see its return. This duel Bug/Rock type Pokemon is a bit tricky to catch when you do find him so make sure to bring the right team and enough Pokeballs to get the job done.

Where to Find Kleavor in Pokemon Indigo Disk DLC

Kleavor is located in the Craggy Canyon Biome on top of one of the mountains. Players will know they are in the right place when they start to see a lot of Black Augurite jutting up from the ground. The fastest way to look for the area is to climb up the mountains with Miraidon or Koraidon as high as you can then start looking for a plateau area near the boarder between the Craggy Caonyon Biome and the Subtropical Savanna Biome. Once it’s found, glide on right over. Kleavor will be walking around amongst the other Pokemon.

Kleavor is a rare Pokemon and only spawns in this area. It does not seem to appear in other areas of the game. We found that Kleavor spawns around level 70. Make sure to bring plenty of Pokeballs because for us he did not want to stay in the ball.

How to Evolve Kleavor in Indigo Disk

Kleavor is one of the final evolutions of Scyther. Scythers will evolve into Kleavor when it is exposed to Black Augurite. There are plenty of Scythers walking around in both the Craggy Canyon Biome and Subtropical Savanna Biome. However, letting a Scyther out of its Pokeball and exposing it to the Back Augurite will not evolve it into a Kleavor. Players will need a Black Augrite to give to Scyther, like other item-based evolutions. From our experience, we have not been able to locate a way to obtain Black Augurite.

It looks like there is only one chance to add Kleavor to a player’s team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk. Make sure to tread carefully when encountering this Pokemon or else players may not be able to get a second chance. I’m certainly glad I was able to catch Kleavor and I’m excited to see how well he works with my team.