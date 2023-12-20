Surprise Epilogue for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Releases Early 2024

The Indigo Disc was released for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet on December 14, 2023, and was the last piece of DLC announced for the games. However, in an incredibly surprising move we didn’t think it would make, The Pokemon Company is adding an epilogue to the expansions next month.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released in late 2022 and promised players a story in which they could carve their own path. While some fans have problems with how the story and gameplay have been implemented, as well as the graphical issues that still plague it today, players were pleased when The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC was announced. We enjoyed The Indigo Disc far more than The Teal Mask, but still felt as though something was missing, as did many other players. That’s why we’re quietly optimistic about the upcoming epilogue.

When Will the Epilogue for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero be Released & What is it?

The epilogue for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will be released on January 11, 2023. This news was shared by The Pokemon Company today and has been doing the rounds on Twitter, where we first saw it.

As explained at the end of the trailer, players must have completed a certain post-game event from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s story, and they must also have finished the main stories in both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disc expansions. Mercifully, there doesn’t seem to be a requirement to complete the entire Blueberry Pokedex.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear what this epilogue will add to the end of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. We won’t discuss the ending of either of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC here so those getting them for Christmas can still enjoy them. But what we can say is that we felt there was certainly room for more story after beating The Indigo Disc over the past week.

There are unanswered questions scattered throughout Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and both DLCs that make up The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The trailer for this epilogue makes it look like an adventure with friends to find the answers to those questions, though no firm details have been released, so we can’t be sure.

We’re hoping that this epilogue ties up all the loose ends that have been bothering us each time we’ve jumped into the latest generation of Pokemon games. It’ll be a lovely way to settle into the new year after the first week back at work or school, and one that we’d like to think will meet players with cozy vibes when they need it most as the memory of Christmas 2023 ebbs away.