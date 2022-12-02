How to get Meditite Sweat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will discover various ingredients and materials that you can use for cooking and crafting. Most of the materials that you find will be used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Meditite Sweat is one of the many ingredients that you can get in the games and it comes from the meditate pokémon. Here is how you can get your hands on Meditite Sweat in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Meditite in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each evolution line in Scarlet and Violet has its own material that you will get from it. Just like how you can get Shroomish Spores from Shroomish and Breloom, you can get Meditite Sweat from Meditite and Medicham. Of course, you will need to track this pokémon down first and that is easier said than done. Meditite only spawn in certain areas around the Paldea region. Luckily, they aren’t extremely hard to locate.

According to Meditite’s habitat data, you can find this pokémon in the southern and western portions of the Paldea region. The earliest area you can find Meditite is in Southern Province area Four. Meditite spawns much more frequently in caves and is very plentiful in the cave leading to Alfornada in the southwestern corner of the map. Make sure to not get spotted by Meditite because it will run away from you.

Just like with other pokémon materials in the game, you will need to battle Meditite and Medicham in the wild to obtain Meditite Sweat. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Meditite or Medicham, you will get up to three Meditite Sweat added to your materials pouch. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against these two pokémon. Meditite Sweat can be used to make TM054 Psyshock, TM067 Fire Punch, TM068 Thunder Punch, TM069 Ice Punch, and TM158 Focus Blast.