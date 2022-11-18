Where to find Fletchling in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A Pokemon that we’ve known for a few years now, Fletchling is back in the Pokemon series in Scarlet and Violet. Players can find and catch Fletchling in the early game of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and get one of the cooler-looking Flying Pokemon in this series. Fletchling is a great starting bird Pokemon for trainers that have just started their adventure, so catching them and adding them to the Pokedex should be on your list. So, here is exactly where you can find Fletchling in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and how to catch him once you’ve stumbled into each other.

How to catch Fletchling in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Players will have the chance to find and catch Fletchling even before joining their respective Academy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As they adventure to the lighthouse and find the game’s legendary Pokemon, there will be a lot of Fletchlings in the surrounding area.

Otherwise, players can take a look at the map below and see the exact locations where Fletchling spends their time. It seems that this Pokemon can be found almost everywhere around the southern side of the Academy. They are described in the Pokedex as being easily found both in urban and rural regions, which is true.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: Where to find Paldean Tauros in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Fletchling can be found in abundance close to trees, and they can usually be seen along with many of their brothers and sisters just sitting in the grass. This Normal/Flying type Pokemon is very popular among other trainers of the land and you will often see them in battles. Fletching will evolve into Fletchinder at level 17, and then into Talonflame at level 35. Starting from Fletchinder, this Pokemon becomes a Fire/Flying type, making it a lot more useful in the late game.