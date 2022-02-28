How to get Larval Tears in Elden Ring

The Larval Tears are extremely useful in Elden Ring. With them, you’ll be able to provide them to Rennala who can respec your character, allowing you to swap your stats around on your character if you want to try a different build. Acquiring these tears can be troublesome, though. In this guide, we cover where to find Larval Tears in Elden Ring.

Several are found throughout the Lands Between, but they can also show up as a shop item if you find the correct vendor. These are all locations and the merchants you can buy Larval Tears from in Elden Ring.

Caria Manor graveyard

Grafted Scion

Mimic Tear

Nomadic Mercent in Siofra River

Pidia at Caria Manor

Silver Tear in Night’s Sacred Ground

Silver tear in Nokstella

Two are in Nokrok, Eternal City

Village of the Albinaurics

While these items may seem expensive, they are exceptionally useful to change up your character in Elden Ring. Without them, you cannot adjust any of your stats, which might prove problematic if you don’t quite like how you’ve created your character throughout your adventure in the Lands Between. There are only a select number of these items you can find in the world, so use them wisely.