How to get longshot kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, various Camo Challenges require you to get a lot of longshot kills with a particular type of weapon in order to unlock some of the more exclusive camo designs. But what is a longshot kill? How long? What exactly counts as a longshot kill? And what doesn’t? And, most importantly of all, what are the best, easiest, and quickest ways to get a lot of longshot kills?

The best ways to get longshot kills in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game doesn’t make it clear exactly how far away from your target you have to be in order for a kill to count as a longshot kill, but it seems to vary depending on the type of weapon. All the longshot kills we’ve got with sniper rifles, marksman rifles, and assault rifles have been from at least 60 meters away. Whereas with SMGs, we’ve got longshot kills from only 30 meters away.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting longshot kills with a sniper rifle is pretty easy, as 60 meters is not a long way away when you’ve got a sniper scope and a lot of stopping power. That said, even with a sniper rifle, getting longshot kills can be difficult on some of the tighter, more compact maps, like the Al Bagra Fortress or the Breenbergh Hotel. It’s better to attempt these challenges on maps with more open, outdoor space like Crown Raceway, El Asilo, Taraq, or the Santa Sena Border Crossing.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting longshot kills with other types of gun gets progressively more difficult as the range of the gun gets shorter. If possible, choose a gun with the highest range possible, and load it out with an optic, and any other modifications that improve range, accuracy, and recoil control. Aim for the head and, if you’re using an automatic weapon, fire in short, controlled bursts. It might even be easier to switch to semi-automatic firing mode. When you successfully get a longshot kill, the word LONGSHOT and the exact range of your shot will pop-up along with your XP reward for the kill.