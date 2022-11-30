How to get Luvdisc Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The newest Pokémon game, named Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, is set in the region of Paldea. This large island-like area is filled with all sorts of new and old Pokémon for players to admire and capture. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have also introduced a brand-new crafting system that allows players to create their own TMs or Technical Machines by collecting various items. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get one of those items Luvdisc Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Luvdisc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Luvdisc is not a new Pokémon at all in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This pink heart-shaped Pokémon is one of the older Pokémon making its return to the game. Luvdisc, while not an overly powerful Pokémon, does have its uses, and now with the crafting system, it has gained one more.

Related: Where to find Luvdisc in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players are now able to create TMs or Technical Machines. A Technical Machine is a powerful move that can be taught to a single Pokémon before it is consumed. This means that you’ll have to obtain another copy of that TM before you can teach it to a different Pokémon. Luckily, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have created a system where the amount of TMs you can create is limitless, provided you have the materials.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain Luvdisc scales, you can use two different methods. You can either catch or defeat them to obtain their scales. Luvdisc are aquatic Pokémon which means you’ll have to have the ability to travel on water if you want to find them. If you choose to battle the Luvdisc, there are two different methods that you can use. You can go about the battle through the traditional turn-based system, or you can use the new automatic battle system. To automatically battle with your Pokémon, you need to press the “R” key, and your Pokémon will engage in battle until they lose their HP or they find a foe they cannot defeat.

As Luvdisc is a Water-type Pokémon, they are weak to any and all Electric and Grass-type moves used against them. On the other hand, Luvdisc’s Water moves are super-effective against Fire, Ground, and Rock-type pokémon, so be aware if you’re using any of these.