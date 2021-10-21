How to get M. Bison in Hot Wheels Unleashed

M. Bison is a fantastic car in Hot Wheels Unleashed based on the Street Fighter character of the same name. The physical Hot Wheels car was first released in 2020 as part of the Street Fighters Character Cars set, and this Hot Wheels Unleashed version is the first official reproduction. In this guide, we’ll explain how you can get your hands on the vehicle and start showing it off in online races everywhere.

How to get M. Bison

Screenshot by Gamepur

M. Bison is the first of three new cars that you get with the Hot Wheels Unleashed Volume 1 Expansion Pass. This means that you can’t unlock the car through the game’s campaign, Blind Boxes, or from the in-game store. The only way to get it is by paying for it. If you own the Volume 1 Expansion Pass, then head to the Add-Ons section in the main menu, and you’ll find the car listed as one of the few items that you can download. Next, you’ll be directed to the appropriate digital store, where you can activate the car at no extra charge.

If you don’t own this car, you won’t get to see it much outside of online races where other players are using it. Unless Milestone updates the game and adds a version into the general pool of cars, there’s no way that you’ll get it without buying the Volume 1 Expansion Pass.