What do you get with the Hot Wheels Unleashed Volume 1 expansion pass?

Hot Wheels Unleashed with a Volume 1 expansion pass that allows you to access new content instantly. However, the expansion isn’t DLC in the traditional sense. Instead, it will drip feed new content for the game over the next few months. This has left some users thinking that the expansion pass hasn’t been downloaded. In this guide, we’ll explain the content in the Hot Wheels Unleashed Volume 1 expansion pass and how to get it.

Volume 1 is season 1

Volume 1 is the same as a season for Destiny 2. Therefore, the content in the Volume will be spread out until December. Below is the roadmap for the Hot Wheels Unleashed Volume 1 expansion pass.

September 30

Hot Wheels – Bone Shaker Unleashed Edition: This is a new version of Bone Shaker that you can drive in the game

October 21

Hot Wheels – Tropical Wave Customization Pack: A collection of new customization options for your cars

Hot Wheels – Street Fighter M. Bison: New car

Hot Wheels – Rolling Boulders Module: New car

Hot Wheels – Superman: New car

Hot Wheels – Aston Martin DB5 1963: New car

November 18

Hot Wheels – Pink Fashion Customization Pack : A collection of new customization options for your cars

: A collection of new customization options for your cars Hot Wheels – Street Fighter Blanka : New car

: New car Hot Wheels – Wonder Woman : New car

: New car Hot Wheels – AcceleRacers Deora II : New car

: New car Hot Wheels – TMNT Leonardo: New car

December 2

Hot Wheels – Batman Expansion: This is a full expansion for the base game, adding new vehicles, a new track builder mode, and new environment and customization items

December 16

Hot Wheels – Holiday Season Customization Pack : A collection of new customization options for your cars

: A collection of new customization options for your cars Hot Wheels – AcceleRacers Bassline : New car

: New car Hot Wheels – Spinning Tire Module : New car

: New car Hot Wheels – Dinopult Module : New car

: New car Hot Wheels – Barbie Dream Camper: New car

Volume 2 will launch in February 2022, and volume 3 is planned for June 2022. Each of these will follow a similar content release pattern to Volume 1.