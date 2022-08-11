How to get Magcore in Tower of Fantasy

There are plenty of different items that you will come across while you make your way through Tower of Fantasy. Some of the items you get are needed if you want to upgrade your weapons. Others, however, are needed to augment your weapons. The augment items are core items like Magcore. These are applied to elemental weapons allowing you to increase their level even further. Of course, it wouldn’t be an MMO game if things were just handed to you. You will need to search for Magcore before you can augment your electric-type weapons.

How to get Magcore

As you have made your way through the game, you have no doubt seen a bunch of crystal formations of different colors. Some of these crystal formations are purple and spark with electricity. These crystals formations are Magcore and they are what you need to get the smaller Magcore item.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find one of these crystal formations, you will need to break it. You will only be able to break it if you have an electric weapon. If you don’t have one, you will need to come back later or find a Volt Core. You will often find Volt Cores around these crystal formations. You can pick these small creatures up by pressing the F key on PC. Toss a Volt Core at one of the crystal formations to cause it to break. You will get Magcore for your hard work. Unfortunately, each crystal formation will only get you one or two crystals so keep an eye out for more as you make your way through the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can also purchase Magcore from the weapons store. Obtaining the item in this was, however, will cost you Black Gold. Lastly, you can get Magcore as a reward for completing various activities like quests and exploration milestones. Once you get your hand on some Magcore, you can use it to augment any electric weapons that you might have. Augmenting occurs whenever a weapon reaches levels 10, 20, 30, and so on. Each time you hit one of these milestones, you will need to use more Magcore to keep upgrading your electric weapons.