How to get Mankey Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there’s a whole new system for obtaining TMs or Technical Machines. This is made possible through the addition of new ingredients and items that you can use to craft your TMs at the Pokéstops around the map. One of the various ingredients you can obtain is Mankey Fur, an item you’ll obtain once you are able to track down and find the angry creature. This guide will show you exactly how you can get Mankey Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Mankey Fur location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mankey has made its appearance in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with its usual vigor. This ape-like Pokémon is one of the staples of the Pokémon franchise, and apart from that, it’s also the source of vital ingredients players will need to craft certain TMs. Mankey is found in certain areas in Pokémon, and they’ll often chase down Trainers once you’ve caught their attention. The Mankey is by no means a friendly creature, choosing open combat over observation, so keep your eyes open.

While the Pokédex states that they make their homes in trees, do be aware of the fact that once you head into the hills beyond Cortondo, Mankey is found running around on the ground. You can also find Mankey roaming about the eastern exit from Mesagoza. You’ll find them more often during the daytime, but they’ll sometimes wander about at night.

Much like the other ingredients in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll have to get Mankey Fur directly from the source. This means you’ll have to engage in battle with them. Mankey Fur will be dropped whether you engage in the traditional or the automatic battle version of combat, meaning you can skip the turn-based fights in lieu of a streamlined, fast farming approach. You’ll also get Mankey Fur once you’ve defeated Mankey if it’s a Raid battle, but you won’t get any if your fighting Mankey when it’s an enemy Trainer’s Pokémon. Remember that Mankey is a Fighting Pokémon, so you’ll want to engage with Psychic-type Pokémon and moves if you have them. Engaging with Normal-type Pokémon is not advised.