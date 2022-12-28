How to get Masked Lovebirds in Dwarf Fortress

The Masked Lovebirds in Dwarf Fortress are a pet that can cheer up specific dwarves, if they can be captured. Pets in Dwarf Fortress can have a variety of benefits for the settlement as a wjp;e, but the Masked Lovebirds actually are a bit more than a buff — there’s an entire love story behind this bird specie in the game. Here’s how to find these Masked Lovebirds in Dwarf Fortress.

Where do Masked Lovebirds spawn?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Masked Lovebirds spawn within tropical forests, a high-temperature, dense vegetation area typically around the center horizon of spawned maps. This area can give a bit of a headache to the more inexperienced fortress crafters, as the heat and natural predators can run amok before players are ready to handle them.

How to capture Masked Lovebirds

Masked Lovebirds are considered a vermin that spawn above ground within tropical forests. They can be captured using animal traps, and then turned into pets by getting adopted by a dwarf. Pets then provide a companionship happiness bonus as they follow their pet owner, and can be a general nuisance in combat if the owner is attacked.

The story behind Masked Lovebirds in Dwarf Fortress

In 2010, Bay 12 Games (the developer behind Dwarf Fortress) had a funding drive where any plant or animal could be included into the game for a $10 donation. The Dwarf Fortress text for the creature, when examined in a notepad, shows a specific message:

‘From Jake, for my lovebird Heather.’

According to a Reddit thread by the alleged Jake, this donation was made for a then-fiancé by the name of Heather. The patch including the animals was dropped for Valentines Day in 2012, which earned Jake ‘major brownie points.’ The then-engaged couple is now happily married — any time you see a Masked Lovebird in Dwarf Fortress, spare a thought for the lucky Jake and Heather, and beloved dwarves around the world.