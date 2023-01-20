Master Seals are essential to unlocking Advanced Classes in Fire Emblem Engage. Advanced classes are more powerful than a character’s starting class, granting them access to various talents and abilities and enhancing the character’s attributes. Without a Master Seal, you won’t be able to unlock these high-tier classes, and this can make some enemy encounters far more challenging. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage.

Where to find Master Seals in Fire Emblem Engage

There are a handful of ways for you to obtain Master Seals. One of the easier methods is to wait for them to appear in the Item Shop in Somniel. This will happen throughout the story, meaning you must progress through the main chapters and battles, unlocking additional story beats. The Master Seals typically cost 2,500 Gold. We recommend focusing on the story, using characters you can plan to level up and want to give Advanced Classes to once you have a Master Seal and that character has reached level 10.

Alternatively, there’s a slight chance you might find them when attempting to complete missions. For example, when we worked on the Paralogue to recruit Anna to our party, there was a Master Seal inside of a chest that Thief ran away with. However, we recovered the Master Seal before the Thief escaped. There is a chance this Thief might escape with the Master Seal before you can reach them, preventing you from adding it to your inventory.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These encounters outside the store have been rare, so we don’t recommend relying on finding Master Seals inside a chest or defeating units as your primary way to track them down. The same goes for Second Seals, which you need to use to change a character’s base class in Fire Emblem Engage.