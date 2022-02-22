How to get Mementos in Destiny 2

With the release of Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion, you’ll be hunting down numerous items and resources as you prepare for the upcoming challenges. You’ll be trying to find multiple things as you progress through the expansion and explore Savathûn’s Throne World, and you’ll want to keep your eye out for Mementos. In this guide, we cover how you can get Mementos in Destiny 2 and what they do.

Mementos will be the appearance portion of Destiny 2. They allow you to customize your crafted weapon with a particular flair from the Memento you earned. The first activity you’ll be working through to unlock a Memento will be Gambit, and it’s been slightly reworked for The Witch Queen expansion. When you complete the Gambit Memento and unlock it, you’ll receive a Gambit-themed appearance for your weapon, along with a tracker for the activity whenever you use that weapon in it.

You’ll be able to use your Memento on a weapon once you reach max level. You’ll have to do it at the Enclave. We can expect additional Mementos for the Trials of Osiris and Grandmaster Nightfall activities, with even more coming to Destiny 2 in the future. These are strictly appearance-based modifications, and outside of making your weapon unique, they do not enhance your weapon in any way.