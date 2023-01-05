You can earn a free skin for Mercy in Overwatch 2 called Winged Victory during the limited-time game mode, Battle for Olympus game. This deathmatch competition pits supercharged characters against each other, unleashing powerful god-like ultimate abilities throughout the match. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Mercy’s Winged Victory skin in Overwatch 2.

How to unlock Mercy’s Winged Victory skin during Battle for Olympus in Overwatch 2

The Winged Victory skin for Mercy is the only free one you can unlock for the Battle for Olympus event, and it has to do with actively participating in this exclusive game mode. You only need to complete at least six event challenges before January 19, when the Battle for Olympus mode ends.

Related: Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus game mode arrives, bestowing unreasonable god-like powers to select heroes

Of the event challenges available in Battle for Olympus, we think some of the better ones for you to complete would be Blessing of Hephaestus, Nectar of the Gods, and any of the longer challenges that require you to get a specific amount of final blows while playing as the character.

For example, the Zeus’s Favorite Child challenge requires you to get at least 300 final blows as Zeus Junker Queen. This will take a reasonable amount of time to complete, but it might be easier for those who enjoy playing as Junker Queen. Alternatively, each hero has other final blow challenges, such as Ramattra, Reinhardt, Roadhog, Pharah, Widowmaker, or Lucio. Each of them has a similar challenge with a different name.

If these take long, we recommend focusing on the slightly changed one where you have to get 25 final blows as a hero during their ultimate ability. These ultimate abilities have been supercharged and last much longer, giving you more time to eliminate opponents and rack up kills.

So long as you complete at least six Battle for Olympus challenges before January 19, the Winged Victory skin will be yours to add to your collection.