How to get money fast in Roblox Bloxburg

Replicating The Sims, Roblox Bloxburg is a life simulation game that lets you work for cash and then spend it on improving your house. However, it can be pretty tough to earn the money you need in Roblox Bloxburg. Here is the best way to earn that dough.

Funnily enough, the fastest way to get money is not by being a CEO of a big organization; it’s by choosing the occupation of a pizza delivery driver. To accept the position, go to the bottom right of the screen while at home and select the human icon. Then, select “Work” and “Go To Work.” Next, toggle the arrow until you find “Pizza Delivery Driver.” You’ll see a red room with pizza boxes and wooden crates. Select it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the world has loaded, go to the backroom of Pizza Planet and collect any pizza box from the table. Carry it and bring it over to the bike. If you try to deliver the pizza on foot, it will abruptly end your shift.

Next, follow the yellow arrow that will take you to a customer on the sidewalk. Press the spacebar key to get off the bike and deliver the pizza with the E key. Keep going back and forth between the customers and Pizza Planet. Repeat this as many times as you can before you need to attend to your character’s hunger, fun, energy, and hygiene levels. The more you perform the job, the more you’ll be promoted. You’ll gain a percentage increase in the amount of cash you earn.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To get your well-earned money, simply leave the vicinity, and Pizza Planet will give you a check. We wish it was that easy to get paid in real life.

If you were able to get real-life cash and snag a Roblox gift card, there is a way to redeem it in the game.