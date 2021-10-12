How to get Monsters Within Event Packs in Apex Legends

Apex Legends does a Halloween-themed event every year. There have been many Halloween-themed skins and other content. This year is no exception, but this year’s event, Monsters Within, looks a little different. The Halloween event has never been a collection event, and that is still the case, however: There are Event Packs for this event. We generally don’t see Event Packs for thematic events, but considering that all of the event items will be permanently craftable as well, Monsters Within is shaking things up. So, how does one get a Monsters Within Event Pack? Let’s take a look.

Buying a Monsters Within Event Pack

Monsters Within is a 3-week event. At any time during the event (between October 12 and Nov 2), players can view a slew of Special Offers in the store. Some of them rotate, but one of these offers that is there the whole time is buying a Monsters Within Pack. Unlike for collection events, the Monsters Within Pack only costs 400 Apex Coins, rather than 700. That said, each Monsters Within Pack only contains 1 Monsters Within item and two normal loot pool items. Reminder that there are Rare-tier items in this event, unlike in the collection events.

In order to get every item in the event just via packs, you would have to get 40. However, the best strategy if you want to clear out the event is craft everything Rare-tier to get it out of the loot pool, and then begin buying packs.

Note: These items are also available in Apex Packs, and are not confined to this event.

Earning a Monsters Within Event Pack

There is also a way to earn a free Monsters Within Pack. This can only be done during week 2 of the Monster Within event. In order to earn one without paying any currency, you will have to complete the week 2 Prize Tracker. A single Monster Within Pack is the prize for getting all 3,000 event points for the second week. This can only be done once.