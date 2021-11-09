How to get more Fragments in Blue Reflection: Second Light

Fragments can be a powerful asset to any character in Blue Reflection: Second Light. Once equipped, they’ll provide boosts to specific abilities for whatever character they’re equipped on. These can help you turn the tide in any battle without even realizing it, but you’ll need to ensure each character has three equipped if you want to make the most of them. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to help you get as many Fragments as possible.

Take every date

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to get more Fragments is to go on dates. Once you start earning Fragments, dates will begin awarding them. The better your relationship with a character, the higher the chance that you’ll get a Fragment from their date. Keep an eye out on the school map to see if there are any dates available to you, and complete them all to give yourself the best range of Fragments to choose from.

Some Fragments are tied to specific dates, while others are linked to story moments. Keep progressing the story, but don’t neglect the dates and Requests in the school if you want to get as many Fragments as possible. These will really help out in more brutal fights because they give you a certain edge over the enemy, and you’ll need that when it comes to boss fights.