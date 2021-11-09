What are Fragments in Blue Reflection: Second Light?

Once you’re into the second chapter in Blue Reflection: Second Light, you’ll start to receive Fragments. These items can be incredibly powerful when used correctly. In this guide, we’ll explain what Fragments do and how to use them to your advantage.

Passive abilities

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fragments are passive abilities that you can equip on each character. Every character has three Fragment slots. You can equip up to three at any time, but each Fragment has its own requirements for active use. The number on the Fragment correlates to the Gear in which it becomes active. For example, Innocent Reaction has the number 1 on it, meaning it will increase defense from first Gear. If a Fragment has a 2 or a 3 on it, then it won’t be active until second or third Gear, respectively.

Fragments boost your characters in subtle ways that will help you in battle. Some increase defense or attack ratings, while others are more specific. For example, they might prevent a character from being afflicted with a particular status ailment and could even boost their healing ability. As you gain new Fragments, ensure that you equip them with the right character to make the most of the passive skills they provide.