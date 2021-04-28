How to get more furnishings and blueprints in Genshin Impact

Now that Genshin Impact players can finally build their own homes in the game, the race is on to get as many items as possible to make the best possible residence. There are a number of ways to earn and learn new blueprints, and in this guide we will run through them.

It is important to note that learning blueprints will only give you the ability to create the item in question, you will also need to farm up all the required resources before you can actually make it.

The Adeptal Mirror

The Adeptal Mirror is the equivalent of the Adventurer’s Handbook, but for the Serenitea Pot. Players can complete quests to gain access to new items and blueprints that they can build and place in their homes.

To open the Adeptal Mirror, players will need to be in the Serenitea Pot, and can then open it via the main radial menu by clicking on the teapot icon.

The Realm Depot

By speaking with the Tubby, the large blue bird that looks after your Realm, you can access the Realm Depot. One of the tables is called Furnishing Blueprints, where you can spend Realm Currency on the blueprints of your choice.

NPCs in the game

It would appear that some NPCs will sell blueprints. Master Lu in Qincqe villages will sell three different blueprints for 50,000 Mora each if you speak with him.

How to use Blueprints

Blueprints will be stored in your inventory after you earn them, they will not automatically be learned. To learn the blueprint, open the Inventory, go to the Precious Items tab, and then click on the prompted Use button in the bottom right of the screen.