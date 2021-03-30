How to get more Intel in Evil Genius 2

Intel is essential to building your global evil empire in Evil Genius 2. But it can be hard to get hold of. In this guide, we’ll explain how you earn Intel and how to optimize your incoming stream of it.

Computer Consoles

Screenshot by Gamepur

The most basic way to earn Intel is from Computer Consoles. You must trigger them to be run by a Scientist, and from there, they will generate a small amount of Intel every hour or so. It’s not much, but over time this will keep your Intel level high enough that you can embark on new schemes without needing to worry about a lack of Intel.

Interrogating agents

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second and most common source of Intel is enemy agents and soldiers. It’s always better to arrest them and interrogate them because you’ll earn Intel from them before they die. You can interrogate pretty much anyone from an enemy state and get some Intel out of them, whether they’re an investigator or even a soldier.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.