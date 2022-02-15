How to get more secret plans in Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

Secret plans are vital to winning sieges in Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires. Of course, you can still win in battle without them, but you’ll struggle to dominate your enemies if you don’t have a group of reinforcements ready to back you up. This guide explains how to get more secret plans, so you have options the next time a kingdom attempts to invade your lands.

How to get new secret plans

Screenshot by Gamepur

Secret plans are awarded for a few different reasons. The easiest way to get them is by going on a stroll with an ally and hunting down some enemies in the open world. If you kill enough of them, you’ll complete an optional objective, and they’ll thank you for the adventure. Then, when you end the stroll, you’ll be given a new secret plan.

You can also get secret plans by scouting new allies from other kingdoms or defeating enemies in battle. So whether you take a castle or defend it in a siege, you’ll almost certainly be given a secret plan as a reward. You can then equip secret plans for your ruler and your kingdom before going into battle. They’ll give you an edge and allow you to surprise your enemies when they believe they have the upper hand.