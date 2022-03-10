How to get more Silica in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

After your introduction to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, you’ll acquire a new item called the Hugr-Rip. This is a bracelet that Havi wears, allowing him to absorb the essence and powers of his enemies. It can be upgraded to offer stronger and more powerful abilities, but you’ll need Silica. This guide explains how to get more Silica so that you can upgrade your Hugr-Rip to your heart’s content.

Where can you find more Silica?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll pick up some Silica from the main quests in Dawn of Ragnarok. However, the bulk of it is kept in Mylna around Svartalfheim. These are locations marked with red axes on the map, the same as those you can raid in the base game’s version of England. You’ll need to raid these locations and pillage the Silica within to complete them and earn yourself more Silica to upgrade the Hugr-Rip with.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Smaller Mylna hold two or three pieces of Silica for you to gather, while the larger ones have much more. Therefore, it’s best to work your way through the smaller Mylna first, those in a lower power level region such as Svaladal, before taking the fight to the larger ones with higher power level requirements. You can start a raid from the river with most of these Mylna, though a few can only be attacked from land.

Attacking these Mylna is almost the same as raids are in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, Dawn of Ragnarok adds special enemy types to change things up. For example, some strongholds have Flame Keepers, enemies that will resurrect dead soldiers to make your life much harder until you kill them. They can also heal soldiers as you battle them, forcing you to move away and focus on a different group of foes for a time.