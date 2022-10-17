How to get Mountain Dew rewards in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The worldwide release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is closer than ever, and to build upon the excitement, Mountain Dew has once again announced a promotion with Call of Duty. This collaboration allows players to unlock in-game rewards in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. The in-game rewards include Dual 2XP and COD points as well as a chance to win some unique Mountain Dew Operator Skins.

This promotion will go on from October 17, 2022, to March 28, 2023. If you’re both a Call of Duty fan and a Mountain Dew enthusiast, this is a great opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds. As such, you might be wondering how to get the rewards of this collaboration.

How to get the Mountain Dew – Call of Duty promotion rewards

To participate in this promotion, you’ll need to be a legal resident of the United States. So, if you’re from any other country other than the U.S., you unfortunately cannot participate in this promotion. The in-game rewards are unlocked via product codes present with specially-marked Mountain Dew products. The following products are eligible for the promotion.

Dual 2XP products

20 oz, 12-pack, and 24-pack of Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Zero Sugar, and Diet Mountain Dew

20 oz and 12-pack of Mountain Dew Code Red

12-pack of Mountain Dew Game Fuel

COD Points products

12-pack, and 24-pack of Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Zero Sugar, and Diet Mountain Dew

12-pack of Mountain Dew Code Red

For the 20 oz bottles, the product codes can be found under the cap. For 12 and 24-packs, the code can be found inside the case.

How to redeem Mountain Dew reward codes

After you’ve bought the mentioned products, you’ll then have to register on the Mountain Dew Gaming website. Then, you’ll have to connect your Call of Duty account and input the codes. Afterward, the code will be redeemed and you’ll receive your Dual 2XP and COD Points, which will be added to your PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, or Battle.net account. The Dual 2XP can be used from October 28, the day of Modern Warfare 2’s official launch. The COD Points can be used from November 16.

The first Mountain Dew code redemption will reward players with the Mountain Dew Operator Skin that can be used in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. At max, 160 codes can be redeemed by a single person or account. There is also a limit of 1 hour of each Dual 2XP Token per day, 40 hours per Token Total, and a max of 1200 COD Points per user.