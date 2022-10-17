Future Call of Duty games could have AI-generated music for each player, thanks to Activision patent

Machine learning and AI aren’t new additions to the gaming world. For example, the upcoming Dead Space remake will actually adapt to your playstyle and get scarier if you get too comfortable. It appears Activision Blizzard is looking to use similar technology to generate unique music for active players.

Exputer has come across an interesting patent filed by the company earlier this summer. As the registration’s abstract says, “The application describes methods and systems for dynamically generating a music clip for rendering at client devices in a multiplayer gaming network.” In other words, different players will hear their own unique backing track while playing a multiplayer match. What you’re actually doing at the time will have an effect on how the track sounds, whether you’re on a hot streak or fighting an uphill battle. “The music clip is generated by identifying a mood based on one of the two or more event profiles and modulating one or more music elements of a segment of audio data based on the identified mood.” As the match ramps up, so does the intensity of the music track.

It’s easy to imagine how this could come into play in the Call of Duty franchise, especially since multiplayer matches have so many exciting moments. These dynamic tracks could be incorporated into kill cams too. As for other Activision titles, the likes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater could also benefit from a system like this, generating music to match your jumps and grinds.

This idea only exists in patent form right now, so it’ll be a while before we hear anything official. That said, the next Call of Duty game is right around the corner. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 release date is October 28. If you preorder the game digitally, you’ll be able to jump into the campaign early, starting October 20. That’s an option across all Modern Warfare 2 platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.