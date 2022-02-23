Neural Element will be a primary resource you need for crafting weapons that you’ll be making in Destiny 2. It’s a common ingredient that you have to grab to make some of the more significant resources throughout the process, and without it, you don’t have much to work with. You’ll want to make sure to have plenty of it. In this guide, we cover how to get Neural Element in Destiny 2.

You can receive Neural Element as quest rewards as you progress through Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion. The amounts you receive will vary, but the more time you spend working through quests, the more Neural Element you’ll receive for your hard work.

Another common way to receive Neural Element is by leveling up your crafted weapons. Any weapon you craft will give you a small amount of Neural Element for each level you achieve. While it is a small amount, every little bit helps your next crafting project. You can earn quite a bit more whenever you complete a Deepsight Resonance of a weapon you loot and fully Attune.

Gathering enough Neural Element will be a grind, and there are several quests and activities you can complete through Destiny 2 that you’ll want to work through to unlock more. When you have enough, make your way back to the Relic at the Enclave to start crafting a brand new weapon for your arsenal.