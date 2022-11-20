How to get Numel Lava in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you progress through the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will collect various materials and ingredients to use in crafting. Pokémon materials are mainly used for crafting TMs that you can use to teach your pokémon new moves. Numel Lava is one of the materials you can gather in the Paldea region and if you aren’t careful, you could burn your hand. Here is how you get Numel Lava in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Numel Lava location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Numel is one of the many returning pokémon that has appeared in previous titles in the series. Unlike many of the pokémon in the game, Numel isn’t very easy to locate and can only be found around one area of the map just like Magnemite. If you want to get your hands on some Numel Lava, you will need to travel to the western side of the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Numel’s habitat information, you can find this pokémon in Western Province Area One. This is the area to the southwest of Cascarrafa and north of Cortondo. When you reach this area, you will be able to easily find Numel out in the fields provided the weather is right. Numel doesn’t like rainy days and therefore won’t spawn if there is rain in the area. Make sure you search for this pokémon when the sun is shining.

Just as with other pokémon in the game, you will need to battle Numel in the wild to obtain Numel Lava. You can also get the lava from Camerupt later in the game. Each time you defeat or capture a Numel, you will get up to three Numel Lava to add to your increasing pile of pokémon materials. You will even get Numel Lava if it is defeated using Auto Battle. Numel Lava can be used at TM Machines to make TMs provided you have unlocked a recipe that requires the material.