how-to-get-obsidian-hilt-in-roblox-islands

With the Pirate update to Roblox came several new pieces of content to explore. As well as an entirely new island filled with NPCs and quests to complete, there are dozens of new items to craft and explore with. One of the best among these new items is the Obsidian Sword. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get a vital component of the Obsidian Sword, the Obsidian Hilt.

How to get Obsidian Hilt

The Obsidian Sword is one of the most complex swords to create in Roblox Islands. However, the Obsidian Hilt that you’ll need to make it is fairly simple to find. All you need to do is travel to Pirate Island and purchase the Obsidian Hilt from Pirate Evans. He’s one of the new quest giver and shop NPCs on the island.

All you need to do is talk to Pirate Evans and view his shop. Obsidian Hilt will cost you 250 Dubloons. Unfortunately, you can’t earn all of these in a day, so you’ll have to come back to Pirate Island a few days in a row and complete every available quest to build up your savings. Once you’ve got enough, though, you can purchase the item directly from this shop.

An Obsidian Sword is much better than some of the other new items in the Pirate update for Roblox Islands, like the crab pet, because it has a practical use. Compared to many of the items in the game, it’s also relatively easy to acquire. Just follow our guide here, and you’ll have half of all the components needed to make one.