Obsidian is one of the strongest blocks you can come across in Minecraft. It does not break easily, even when you have the proper tools for it, so knowing how to get it, or even how to make your own, will come in handy when you want it for whatever use. Here is how to get Obsidian in Minecraft.

Related: What does Crying Obsidian do in Minecraft’s Nether Update, How to Get it

There are two main ways to get Obsidian in Minecraft’s Survival mode. The first is rather simple; just find it. While you are mining underground, you can occasionally come across pools of lava that might have Obsidian nearby. You can find lots of Obsidian in a short time, but you will need either a Diamond or Netherite Pickaxe to get it. These are the only tools that can be used to break the block down without destroying it.

Even if you don’t find the Obsidian organically, you can create it. You can turn any lava source block into Obsidian by pouring water on it. Source blocks are the block that the lava begins at, so if a block is flowing, that is not the right spot for the water and will create Cobblestone instead.

If you are looking for Obsidian, we recommend carrying around a bucket of water and a proper Pickaxe with you as you explore. You can place the water down, create the Obsidian and pick it up, then pick up the water in the bucket again for the next spot. Do be careful when digging into Obsidian, though, as there may be lava on the other side that you could fall into or create an opening to dump it on yourself.