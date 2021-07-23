How to get Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard in Genshin Impact

The Inazuma region added all manner of important resources to Genshin Impact. Players need to constantly farm up resources to improve their character, abilities, and weapons, and there are plenty of them to find on Inazuma. The Handguards are one such resource, and like so many other items in Genshin, they come in different rarities.

Players will need to get Old Handguard, Kageuchi Handguard, and Famed Handguard at different points, but luckily they all drop from similar sources. Players will need to find the Nobushi enemies, and they come in three different types as well. It doesn’t matter why type of enemy you fight, the important thing is their level, as they can only drop certain types of Handguards depending on your World Level, and the subsequent level of enemies within that world.

Old Handguard – From Level 1 up

Kageuchi Handguard – From level 40 up

Famed Handguard – From level 60 up

To easily find Nobushi enemies, players can open their Adventurers Handbook and go to the Enemies tabby. At the very end of the list of enemies they will find Nobushi, and clicking on it will mark them on the map, making them very easy to find. Players can simply rinse and repeat to farm them.

Alternatively, you can visit areas of the map that will commonly spawn groups of Nobushi enemies. Nobushi enemies are commonly found around Konda Village, along Byako Plain, and on Jinren Island.