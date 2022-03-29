When it comes to cooking and crafting in Rune Factory 5, the possibilities are almost endless. Nearly everything that you can purchase in the shops throughout the game can also be made right at home on your farm, provided that you have the right ingredients and the right tools in your kitchen or workshop.

Orange juice not only recovers your health and RP, but it also gives an intelligence bonus and is a required item for a task later in the game. However, if you find yourself without a glass of OJ in your inventory when you need it the most, then here is how you can make it.

How to get Orange Juice in Rune Factory 5

First things first, you can’t make any orange juice without an orange. You can get this fruit one of two ways.

To grow your own oranges:

Buy the seeds from the Flowerstruck shop when it opens or from the General Store when they expand their selection later in the game

Plant the seeds on your farm or on the back of one of your farm dragons

Water the seedling daily

Once it has grown, you can interact with the tree to get oranges daily

If you don’t want to wait that long to get oranges, you can also get them by exploring the lands beyond the Pharos Woodlands.

Follow the path eastward out of the Pharos Woodlands after the path opens up later in the game.

Find the orange trees growing at the end of the path.

Interact with the trees to get oranges

Whichever route you go to get oranges, the next step is always the same. Simply purchase the Mixer for your kitchen from Palmo’s Studio. While the oranges are in your inventory or in your fridge, interact with the mixer and add the oranges. This will make orange juice.