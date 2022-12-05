There are a lot of different materials and ingredients that you can collect as you explore the Paldea region in pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials that you gather will come from pokémon and are used to craft TMs so you can teach your team some new moves. Pachirisu Fur is just one of the many materials that exist in the Paldea region and it comes from the electric squirrel pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Pachirisu Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Pachirisu in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pachirisu is one of the multiple pokémon from previous games in the franchise that makes an appearance in both Scarlet and Violet. This small, electric-type pokémon, isn’t the easiest to find in the Paldea region but they can be found relatively early in the game if you know where to look. Just be sure to bring a pokémon that knows ground-type moves to make fighting Pachirisu a bit easier.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Pachirisu’s habitat data, this pokémon can spawn in quite a few places around the southern portion of the map. Sections of the region like South Province Area One and South Province Area Four are some of the earliest locations you can find Pachirisu in the game. If you don’t see Pachirisu on the ground, they will typically be hiding in the trees. Shake the trees to make them fall so that you can interact with them.

If you want to collect Pachirisu Fur, you will need to battle this pokémon in the wild. Each time you defeat or catch a wild Pachirisu, you will get up to three Pachirisu Fur added to your inventory. You can also get this material from auto battles, Tera Raid battles, and from items founds on the ground, however, most of this material will come from battles. Pachirisu Fur is a material required to make TM072 Electro Ball and TM126 Thunderbolt.