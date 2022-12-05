Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are filled with ingredients and materials for you to discover and collect as you explore the Paldea region. Most of the materials that you find come from pokémon and are used to make TMs so you can teach your team new moves. Tropius Leaf is just one of the many materials in the games and it comes from the fruit pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Tropius Leaf in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Tropius in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Tropius is one of the many pokémon from a previous game in the franchise that makes an appearance in both Scarlet and Violet. While there are many pokémon that can be found all over the Paldea region, Tropius is not one of them. This pokémon is limited to spawning only in a few areas that you won’t reach right away. Luckily, Tropius isn’t a very uncommon pokémon to find in the wild, so you shouldn’t have trouble spotting one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can tell by Tropius’ habitat data, this pokémon spawns in West Province Area Three and Casseroya Lake. You are far more likely to spot Tropius in West Province Area Three since they prefer to spawn near trees and in grassy areas. Make sure to check this location first before going to the lakefront. Since Tropius is a grass/flying-type, you will want to bring a pokémon that knows ice-type moves.

Just like with other pokémon in the games, you will need to battle Tropius in the wild to obtain Tropius Leaves. Each time you defeat or catch one of this pokémon in the wild, you will get up to three Tropius Leaves added to your inventory. You can also get this material from auto battles and Tera Raid Battles against Tropius. Tropius Leaf is one of the materials that is required to make TM155 Frenzy Plant, TM159 Leaf Storm, and TM168 Solar Beam.