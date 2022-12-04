How to get Passimian Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Passimian Fur is among the many new Pokémon drops that are part of the new crafting system introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and can be acquired by either capturing or defeating Passimian, a Pokémon Violet exclusive. These drops can be used to craft Technical Machines (TMs), or exchanged for LP. Given Passimian’s typing, Passimian Fur could potentially be used for Fighting-type TMs, though at the present moment, there are no known TMs that require Passimian Fur as a crafting material, so it is safe to exchange it into LP should you need to do so in a pinch. Here is where you can get Passimian Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Passimian in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Passimian spawns in Paldea’s northeastern forest and bamboo biomes, though it is exclusive to Pokémon Violet. As such, Pokémon Scarlet players will only be able to obtain Passimian Fur via trading with a Pokémon Violet player. Passimian spawns at all times of the day in Tagtree Thicket and the North Province (Area Two), and can also be encountered in 3 and 5 star Tera Raid battles. For farming, it is advised to reset the spawns in the area if you do not see them in the overworld, as their spawns are uncommon.

Use Flying, Psychic and Fairy-type moves to capitalise on Passimian’s weaknesses as a Fighting type, and avoid Bug, Rock and Dark-type moves. It is advisable to favor Special moves as Passimian has a lower base Sp. Defense of 60, compared to its base 90 Defense stat. To quickly knock out a group of Passimian, you may also opt to use the Let’s Go feature with a strong Flying, Psychic or Fairy-type Pokémon in your lead slot, as it lets you defeat the Passimian without having to go into the actual battle sequence.