Moving past this section of A Juggler’s Tale is fairly easy, but it is the introduction of including the strings into the gameplay. If you are confused, it’s no big deal. With this simple guide, you’ll know how to get past the windmill in A Juggler’s Tale.

When Abby finally escapes the clutches of the ringmaster, she finds herself in a big and beautiful open field. We know you took some screenshots along the way. As you reach the windmill, you’ll learn that you can’t get past it due to the strings holding you up. On a lever to the left, you’ll find out you can release a stream of water down a shoot. The narrator then suggests giving the cow working the fields some water.



You can oblige this wish by going slightly back to where the stream of water is located. Like train switching tracks, your strings can alter the direction of the water. Get enough water inside the little stone pond on the left for the cow to move its position. When it moves forward, the windmill will shift upwards, allowing you to move past the area. Make sure you move quickly between letting the water flow and positioning yourself to change the stream of water.