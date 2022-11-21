There are a lot of different materials and ingredients for you to find as you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Most of the materials that you gather around the region will be used to make TMs so you can teach your Pokémon new moves. Salandit Gas is just one of the many materials found throughout the Paldea region and it comes from the toxic lizard pokémon. This guide will show you how to get Salandit Gas in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Salandit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is a lot of pokémon from previous titles in the franchise making an appearance in Scarlet and Violet with Salandit being one of them. Salandit is known as the toxic lizard pokémon and is a poison/fire type. Don’t worry, you won’t need to wear a gas mask to approach this pokémon. When tracking this pokémon down, make sure to bring a water-type pokémon to help you since Salandit is weak to water-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to Salandit’s habitat information, you can find this pokémon in multiple locations around the Paldea region. Unlike most pokémon in the game, Salandit only appears in caves. This is also where you can find Sableye and Glimmet. Unlike Glimmet, Salandit is a pretty common pokémon to find and you can even find its evolved form pretty early in the game.

Related: How to get Orthworm Polish in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Each pokémon in Scarlet and Violet will drop an item related to them each time they are defeated in battle or captured. Each time you defeat or capture a Salandit in the wild, you will get up to three Salandit Gas to add to your collection of materials. You can use Salandit Gas to make TMs at TM Machines around the Paldea region provided you have unlocked recipes that require the material.