Pearl Glosshide in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be a material you can bring back to Elgado Outpost. There, you can use it to upgrade your weapons and equipment, reinforcing your character to prepare them for the toughest hunts in Master Rank. Locating Pearl Glosshide might take you some time, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to get Pearl Glosshide in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Where to find Pearl Glosshide

The creature that drops Pearl Glosshide is the Khezu. You will want to battle it at Master Rank so it can drop this resource. There are several ways to obtain this item, but the best way to do this is by breaking parts off of a Khezu.

Of the many methods, breaking parts gives you a 100% chance to collect Pearl Glosshide at the end of a mission. So long as you or another player in your party can break a piece off Khezu, Pearl Glosshide should find its way into your inventory. You primarily want to aim for the legs, avoiding the neck, body, head, and tail. Beyond breaking the legs, Pearl Glosshide also has a 16% chance to drop as a target reward, a 15% chance to appear when you capture it, 37% by carving it, and a 50% chance as a dropped material.

We recommend focusing on hitting a Khezu’s legs while hunting it to secure the Pearl Glosshide. This creature is weak to both Slashing and Blunt damage, but it takes more damage from a Slashing weapon when hit in the legs. Outside of collecting Pearl Glosshide for your equipment, Phino the Sailor is looking for this material in the “Combo Wizardy” quest.