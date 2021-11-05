How to get Petri and Cephalobot in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

The Animal Crossing New Horizons 2.0.0 update brought in all manner of new content for players to experience. Part of this was 16 new villagers for players to try and attract to their island.

Two of the standout characters from the new group are Petri, the mouse, and Cephalobot, a robotic octopus. Petri the mouse is snooty, which is perhaps fitting for the scientifically minded mouse who is named after the humble petri dish. Despite her intellect, she likes to unwind by gossiping and talking about fashion, so she is not always obsessed with science.

Cephalobot is a smug villager, which means that he will get along with almost everyone except cranky villagers, and will occasionally stroke their own ego a bit.

When it comes to actually getting the villagers to set up home on your island, you can do it a number of ways. There is so guaranteed way to get any of the villagers, unfortunately.