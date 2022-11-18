Crafting is something that you should definitely focus on while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This mechanic lets you make food and, more importantly, lets you make Technical Machines to teach your pokémon new moves. Materials like Pichu Fur are gathered from pokémon and used to make TMs in the game. Not all of these materials are easy to find, however, and some will have you looking for hours. This guide will show you how to get Pichu Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Pichu Fur in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pichu has always been a little bit of a difficult pokémon to locate. It is typically rare to find and that holds true in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Pichu is a rare site so when you see one you better track it down. If you want to get your hands on some Pichu Fur, you will need to know where you can locate this pre-evolved form of Pikachu. Luckily, Pichu can be found earlier in the game so you don’t need to travel very far.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pichu likes being around trees, if rarely seen, and will let its guard down while asleep. Use this information to your advantage when trying to find one. Pichu is a rare sight but it can appear in the fields surrounding Los Platos in South Province Area One. Pichu can also appear in South Province Area Two. Pay attention to the map since it will tell you when a Pichu is in the area. Once you spot one, make sure to sneak up on it so it doesn’t run.

Obtaining Pichu Fur is just like obtaining other pokémon materials and is obtained by either capturing or defeating a Pichu. Since Pichu is an electric-type pokémon, ground types will work great against it. Each time you faint or capture a Pichu, you will get either one or two Pichu Fur which can be used to make TMs at any of the TM Machines.