In Ark: Survival Evolved it’s very important that you always know exactly what you should do in certain situations. Doing them in those situations is a whole different story, but that’s fine so long as you keep practicing. When it comes to the aspect of the game which includes PvP, it’s vital to be able to keep the upper hand over your opponents at all times. One of the ways that you can do that is by blinding them or knocking them off tames. This is where Plant Species Z comes in handy, these gourd-like plants are great to have in your Hotbar. This guide will detail how to get Plant Species Z in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What are Plant Species Z and why do you need them in Ark: Survival Evolved

Plant Species Z is a purplish gourd-like plant that was first introduced to the game in the Aberration DLC. Plant Species Z, once mature, will produce fruit that is used like flash-bang grenades in the game. This blinds players weakens creatures like a Reaper, and can even dismount you from tames. This makes the Plant Species Z a perfect tool for both defensive and offensive purposes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plant Species Z seeds are also used to tame some Aberration creatures at a higher tame efficacy. You can also use the wild plants to gain a buff that will prevent Aberration creatures sensitive to light from coming after you. It will also heal you and your tames up if you or your tames haven’t taken damage within five minutes of entering the light radius.

Related: How to get Plant Species X seeds in Ark: Survival Evolved

How to get Plant Species Z seeds in Ark: Survival Evolved

To obtain Plant Species Z seeds in Ark: Survival you’ll need to head to the wild plant. You can find them on Aberration or maps that have an Aberration zone, such as Fjordur and Valguero. Once you’ve located one of the plants you need to wait in its vicinity for around 70 seconds and it will spit out a seed for you to collect.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have the seed, you’ll need to plant it in a Crop Plot, much like any other seed. This, along with water, Fertilizer, and sometimes will grow your own domesticated version of the Plant Species Z plant. This version will not expel seeds, only produce the much sought-after fruit. Remember that the fruit is on a decay timer, so store it in a Refrigerator if you want to keep it for longer.