How to get Primal Crystals in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Primal Crystal in Ark: Survival Evolved is a resource that doesn’t have many uses but is still important. Players looking to obtain the Primal Crystal know that it is a vital resource for taming, and as such, it can be a bit tricky to obtain. Introduced for the first time with the launch of Crystal Isles, it can be confusing to determine where to find the Primal Crystal. This guide will look where to find a Primal Crystal in Ark: Survival Evolved.

What a Primal Crystal does in Ark: Survival Evolved.

The Primal Crystal is a biological item, meaning that it can expire. As such, the Primal Crystal needs to be stored appropriately once obtained if you’re not going to use it immediately. The only use of the Primal Crystal is as a taming food, and primarily for the Tropical Crystal Wyvern and the Blood Crystal Wyverns. They are placed in the passive taming slot and fed to the creatures in order to tame them.

How to obtain a Primal Crystal in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Primal Crystal is only obtained by knocking out a Wyvern. Much like obtaining Wyvern Milk, you must ensure that the Wyvern is knocked out to harvest the resource. This can be particularly difficult because Wyverns do a ton of damage to you, and the Tropical Crystal Wyvern, which grows these crystals, can be even more challenging as they leave a lingering effect. As such, you’ll need the following items:

Tek Bow, or a Longneck Rifle, or a Crossbow (the higher the damage percent, the greater the Torpor dealt).

Shocking Tranquilizing Dart, Element Shards, or Tranquilising Arrows.

Net gun and Net Projectile.

You’ll want to fire the Net Projectile at your chosen Wyvern. This will pin the Wyvern in place, and you’ll be able to fire at them until they’re knocked out, or the Net wears off. The Wyvern’s Torpor bar drops extremely quickly, so you’ll want to use high-tier tranquilizing items. Once the Wyvern has been knocked out, you can approach them and interact with them to harvest the Primal Crystals. There is a timer on the Crystal harvest, so you can keep shooting the Wyvern to keep it unconscious until the timer runs out. Once the Wyvern wakes up, it will attack you, so you can either run or kill it.