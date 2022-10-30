How to tame a Tropical Crystal Wyvern in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Tropical Crystal Wyvern is not the most powerful of the Wyverns in Ark: Survival Evolved, but it is one of the prettiest and remains incredibly useful. This creature is one of the better starting mounts in Ark: Survival Evolved and is distinctly different from its original cousins in the way it’s tamed. Moreover, the Tropical Crystal Wyvern is one of the easier tames when it comes to the Wyvern class. This guide will detail exactly how to tame the Tropical Crystal Wyvern in Ark: Survival Evolved.

Where to find the Tropical Crystal Wyvern in Ark: Survival Evolved

The Tropical Crystal Wyvern is only found as a natural spawn on one map in Ark: Survival Evolved. The Crystal Isles map plays home to the glowing and pretty creatures, and they’re quite easy to locate if you’re looking to find them. You’ll find them on the map at the bottom left cluster of tropical islands where they meander about aimlessly, occasionally flying and landing nearby.

Related: Best Wyvern in ARK: Survival Evolved

What you’ll need to tame the Tropical Crystal Wyvern in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tropical Crystal Wyvern is not difficult to tame at all, though it can be a tedious task as occasionally it will bug out. Regardless, you’ll only need a few items to tame it, and you’ll be set for a while. This is what you’ll need:

1x Crossbow

Grappling Hook

Crystal or Primal Crystals. You’ll need either 15 Primal Crystals or 120 Crystals if you’re on a server with 1x Taming Speed.

Parachutes

How to tame the Tropical Crystal Wyvern in Ark: Survival Evolved

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Tropical Crystal Wyvern needs to be tamed Passively. This means that knocking it out will only result in a failed tame. When you want to tame the Tropical Crystal Wyvern, you’ll have to make sure that it’s landed on the ground and that you are at least level 65.

Place your Crystals in your last Hotbar slot and then either climb up onto their back once they’re on the ground or attach to them with your Grappling Hook and reel in. Once you’re up close and personal with them, you need to press the interact key. This will feed the Wyvern, and they’ll fly off. If you’re hitching a ride on their back, make sure you’re lying prone on their back, and if you’re on a Grappling Hook, reel in as close as you can, as you’ll take damage if you hit the ground.

Eventually, the Wyvern will become hungry again, and you can feed them once more. Continue doing this until they’re tamed, but be aware there is a bug where their taming progress bar does decrease very quickly. This can be avoided by using a combination of a Primal Crystal and a Sanguine Elixir.