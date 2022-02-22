Psychogenic Intel will be vital to you in Destiny 2 as you need to unlock the Runic Chests you receive at the end of PsiOps Battleground missions for Lord Saladin. Additionally, you’ll need quite a bit of this resource to receive some of the best rewards for completing PsiOps Battleground missions. This guide covers how to get Psychogenic Intel in Destiny 2 and how to best farm it.

You can only earn Psychogenic Intel by completing patrols and activities while on the Throne World or by completing The Witch Queen expansion missions on the world. Suppose you’re looking to farm this resource for PsiOps Battleground missions. In that case, we recommend running through any of the Public Events spawning throughout the region or finding Patrols that you can quickly complete while on the Throne World.

We’ve found that wandering through the Throne World with your Guardian is a good way to acquire Psychogenic Intel. You may receive it every so often you’ve defeated small groups of Scorn or battled against the more powerful adversaries roaming the region. While wandering around can be good, the Public Events are the best resource to receive large masses of this resource to later take back with you on PsiOps Battleground missions for Lord Saladin.