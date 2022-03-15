How to get Qualichor in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has had its fair share of open-world secrets, quests, and hidden items to uncover. Some have been more cryptic than others, and The Witch Queen expansion has its fair share of them. One new quest item called Qualichor is the most elusive to find if you don’t know where to look. This will show you how to get your hands on this rare item.

How to find Qualichor

Qualichor can be obtained in three different ways. The quest steps to find it are always the same, but where to do the quest rotates daily. The only way to know which of these three areas contains the quest is to go to each one each day until you find the right spot. This quest can be started at any time, but it’s best to wait until you are finished with the main campaign and have access to Deepsight from Fynch.

The Quagmire Qualichor Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head into the cavern in the starting location. Make sure you are at the same spot pictured above in the screenshot. Look for a Deepsight orb and scan it. Once scanned, a Scorn corpse will appear nearby. Scan the corpse and follow the green trail to the area shown below. Once you get there, scan the data. Once scanned, a Hive enemy will appear. Defeat the new enemy to collect Qualichor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Miasma Qualichor Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next area to look if the Quagmire has nothing is to head North into the Miasma. Head to the location above and scan the Deepsight orb. Like before, scan the nearby corpse and follow the green slime to the secondary location shown below. Scan the debris near the swamp to hunt down a Hive target and grab some Qualichor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Florescent Canal Qualichor Location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

If the previous two locations don’t have the Deepsight you need, the last location sure will. Head into the Florescent Canal and look at the map and in-game shot above. This location has a lot of structures, so finding the Deepsight can be tricky. Same as before, scan the corpse after grabbing the Deepsight and follow the slime to the area shown in the map below. It’s inside a narrow hallway near the upper levels of the canal. Scan the debris, kill the Hive, and grab some Qualichor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are the three rotating locations to find Qualichor. Upon discovering Qualichor for the first time, a quest dialogue will play and Fynch will request an audience. Bring Fynch the Qualichor to unlock the Memory Alembic questline. This quest will be required to complete all of the Throne World triumphs.