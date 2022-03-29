How to get Reactor Core Operator Skill in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 will bring a brand new operator skill called Reactor Core that will let you play in third-person perspective (TPP) mode. You will have to first wait for Reactor Core to get charged to use it, and once you activate it, your in-game character will switch into TPP mode after pulling out the Reactor Core weapon.

In addition to this, this operator skill will emit thermal radiation in all directions to damage the enemies around you within its range. On top of this, the enemies who get hit by the Reactor Core skill will have their maximum HP decreased for a short period of time.

COD Mobile: How to get Reactor Core Operator Skill

Reactor Core will be available in COD Mobile Season 3 Battle Pass for free. If you wish to add it to your loadout, you will have to reach tier 14 in the Battle Pass, which you can do by earning Battle Pass XP by completing missions, challenges, and playing matches.

However, there are a few things that you need to remember while using Reactor Core. One of them is that your speed will be decreased while using this operator skill, but you will get a defense bonus. In addition to this, you should not use Reactor Core for more than three seconds, or else your HP will start decreasing.