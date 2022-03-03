How to get Reckless Endangerment in Destiny 2

With a new season of Destiny 2 comes a new signature ritual weapon in the form of Reckless Endangerment, a quick and powerful shotgun with a unique look and feel. Like any other ritual weapon we have had in the past, Reckless Endangerment will take a good amount of time and effort for players to get the shiny new shotgun. In this guide, we will be going over how to get the new Reckless Endangerment shotgun and its ornaments.

How to get the weapon

The only way to get your hands on the Reckless Endangerment shotgun is by reaching Rank 16 in the Crucible, Vanguard, or Gambit playlists. This task is largely a personal choice, so choose whichever playlist you feel most comfortable in and get to grinding. While you will most likely unlock the weapon over time, sticking to one playlist is the best way to get it if you are eager.

Remember that you will get more vendor experience by going on streaks in the three playlist activities, meaning the more consecutive you play, the more experience you will be getting. Once you unlock the weapon, you can then reach Rank 16 a second time to unlock an ornament. Each playlist vendor has its own respective ornament, and collecting all three will give you a special triumph.

Reckless Endangerment perks