How to get Regal Aya in Warframe for the Prime Resurgence event

Warframe is giving players a new way to get Prime gear with the Prime Resurgence event. During the Prime Resurgence event, to get their hands on a new currency called Regal Aya that will give them direct access to the Prime Warframes, weapons, and accessories that they want.

This should cut down a lot on the time spent farming and will allow players to level up their arsenal in time for the New War expansion.

How to get Regal Aya

Regal Aya can be purchased by using Aya, a new resource that will be added to the game on November 16 when the event launches. The Aya can be traded in Maroo’s Bazaar with Varzia for Regal Aya. Regal Aya can also be purchased from the Warframe website using real-world currency if you desire.

How to get Aya

During Prime Resurgence, Aya will drop in place of the existing Vaulted Void Relics during missions in the Void, as well as Bounties. You’ll also be able to acquire Aya through Relic Packs in the in-game Market or Syndicate Offerings. This gives players quite a few ways to gather up Aya.

Running missions in the Void

Running Bounties at Cetus, Fortuna, or Deimos

Relic Packs frm the in-game market

Relic Packs from Syndicate Offerings

Each week of the event, new loot pool rotations will be available, with plenty of different Prime Warframes, weapons, and accessories being up for grabs over the duration of the event, so make sure you check in weekly or read out the full Prime Resurgence rotation list to find out what you can get.