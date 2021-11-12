All Warframe Prime Resurgence event loot pool dates and rotations

The Warframe Prime Resurgence event will give players a new way to get their hands on the Prime items that they want. It is more targeted than simply running Relics, and the full details show a promising and reward event that players will enjoy.

In order to plan ahead, players will want to know what they should wait for and when they will need to farm the most Aya, a new and important resource for the event. Below, you can find the full rotation details for all the loot pools during the event. They will be changing weekly, so make sure you grab what you like each week.

Prime Resurgence loot pools and dates