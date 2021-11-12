All Warframe Prime Resurgence event loot pool dates and rotations
So much up for grabs.
The Warframe Prime Resurgence event will give players a new way to get their hands on the Prime items that they want. It is more targeted than simply running Relics, and the full details show a promising and reward event that players will enjoy.
In order to plan ahead, players will want to know what they should wait for and when they will need to farm the most Aya, a new and important resource for the event. Below, you can find the full rotation details for all the loot pools during the event. They will be changing weekly, so make sure you grab what you like each week.
Prime Resurgence loot pools and dates
- NOV 16: Mag Prime & Nova Prime
- Dakra Prime
- Boar Prime
- Soma Prime
- Vasto Prime
- Targis Prime Armor
- Distilling Extractor Prime & Blueprint
- Edo Prime Armor
- Velorum Prime Sigil
- NOV 23: Limbo Prime & Trinity Prime
- Pyrana Prime
- Destreza Prime
- Dual Kamas Prime
- Oblivia Prime Syandana
- Rift Walker Prime Sigil
- Kavasa Prime Kubrow Set
- Naviga Prime Sugatra
- NOV 30: Mesa Prime & Hydroid Prime
- Nami Skyla Prime
- Ballistica Prime
- Akjagara Prime
- Redeemer Prime
- Spritsail Prime Armor
- Sardin Prime Sugatra
- Mesa Prime Montesa Helmet
- Operator Prime Accessories
- Cholla Prime Sugatra
- DEC 7: Volt Prime & Loki Prime
- Odonata Prime
- Bo Prime
- Wyrm Prime
- Edo Prime Armor
- Kazeru Prime Sugatra
- Summus Prime Sentinel Accessories
- Daman Prime Sugatra
- DEC 14: Vauban Prime & Ash Prime
- Vectis Prime
- Carrier Prime
- Akstiletto Prime
- Fragor Prime
- Yamako Prime Syandana
- Unda Prime Sentinel Accessories
- Citadella Prime Syandana
- Cateno Prime Sugatra
- DEC 21: Oberon Prime & Nekros Prime
- Tigris Prime
- Galatine Prime
- Sybaris Prime
- Silva & Aegis Prime
- Uru Prime Syandana
- Acanthus Prime Armor
- Sukira Prime Syandana
- Aroka Prime Sugatra
- DEC 28: Saryn Prime & Valkyr Prime
- Spira Prime
- Nikana Prime
- Cernos Prime
- Venka Prime
- Cycuta Prime Syandana
- Cycuta Prime Sigil
- Liset Prime Skin
- Saita Prime Suit
- JAN 4: Ember Prime & Frost Prime
- Sicarus Prime
- Glaive Prime
- Latron Prime
- Reaper Prime
- Pyra Prime Syandana
- Titan Extractor Prime & Blueprint
- Misa Prime Syandana
- JAN 11, 2022: 2-Part Finale begins!
- Everything above + Nyx Prime & Rhino Prime
- Scindo Prime
- Hikou Prime
- Ankyros Prime
- Boltor Prime
- Targis Prime Armor Set
- Vala Prime Sugatra
- Noru Prime Syandana
- Distilling Extractor Prime & Blueprint
- JAN 25, 2022: Prime Resurgence Ends.