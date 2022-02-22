You’ll be using various resources in Destiny 2 whenever you’re crafting and reshaping weapons you make at the Relic. The Relic is a powerful tool that allows you to create weapons from Patterns you’ve collected or reshape any weapon you’ve already made. A resource you’ll be using at the Relic is called Resonant Alloy. This guide covers how to get Resonant Alloy in Destiny 2 and how to best farm it.

Resonant Alloy will be the primary resource you use to create your weapons at the Relic. Resonant Alloy is what you use whenever crafting a frame for your initial weapon. When you work your way through The Witch Queen expansion, you’ll receive a small amount for completing a Deepsight Resonance weapon and unlocking the Resonsan Element within it during the Shaping: Extraction quest.

After this, the significant way to earn more Resonant Alloy is to break down legendary weapons. The legendary weapons you have no use for or don’t plan to add to your arsenal will need to break down to ensure you don’t waste any space in your inventory. Whenever you do this, you’ll receive Resonant Alloy, which you can bring back to the Relic to begin crafting new weapons for your arsenal. You can also use Resonant Alloy to reshape weapon perks of already crafted weapons. The more legendary weapons you earn, the more Resonant Alloy you can collect.